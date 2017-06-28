POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
San Marino Minnows compete against the world's best
05:36
World
San Marino Minnows compete against the world's best
One side that won't go to Russia 2018 is San Marino. The minnows travelled to Germany to take on the World Champions and it was an unenviable task for the part-timers who were still looking for their first ever competitive victory. Paul Scott travelled to the tiny nation to see how they prepared for such a daunting match. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
June 28, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?