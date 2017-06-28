June 28, 2017
15:37
15:37
More Videos
Erasing Egypt's history
The Egyptian government is asking schools to remove all references of the 2011 revolution and 2013 military coup in textbooks. Is this an attempt by the government to rewrite history. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
More Videos