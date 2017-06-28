POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Avocado-only fast-food restaurant opens in the US
04:27
World
Money Talks: Avocado-only fast-food restaurant opens in the US
Health fads come and go, but scrumptious looking avocado dishes appear to be part of a growing trend. Also, there are entrepreneurs everywhere trying to cash in. One restaurant in New York has based its entire menu on avocados. Henry Morton reports and our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
June 28, 2017
