Showcase: 20th Anniversary of 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' with Nursena Tuter
03:00
World
Showcase: 20th Anniversary of 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' with Nursena Tuter
The first book in the magical series 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' was published on June 26th in 1997. To celebrate the enchanting milestone we are talking with TRT World reporter Nursena Tuter. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
June 29, 2017
