POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Showcase: Inclusive Ken Dolls
02:27
World
Showcase: Inclusive Ken Dolls
His girlfriend may have taken the limelight for years but now Barbie's other half Ken, is the centre of attention. Now that he's well into his fifties sales of the male doll have been on the decline ...but his manufacturers are determined to put an end to that. Let's find out why. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
June 29, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?