Money Talks: Interview with Turkish Exporters Assembly chairman Mehmet Buyukeksi

For 21 years, Turkey's trade with the EU has been subject to terms of the Customs Union. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan heads to Hamburg, Germany to lead negotiations for a new deal. Mobin Nasir has been talking to the chairman of the Turkish Exporters Assembly, Mehmet Buyukeksi.