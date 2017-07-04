Money Talks: China suspends fuel sales to North Korea

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
North Korea’s biggest supplier of petrol and diesel, China, says it will not sell to Pyongyang anymore because of risks it will not get paid. And yet, North Korea's economy still appears to be growing pretty strongly. Mobin Nasir explains. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 4, 2017
