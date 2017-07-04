The British and Irish Lions' triumph over the All Blacks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
New Zealand have been dealt another blow ahead of their deciding fixture against the British and Irish Lions on Saturday. And we had Rugby commentator Alistair Eekin who was clearly under no illusions on just how hard that third test will be for the Lions. Malakai Fekitoa has already replaced Sonny Bill Williams in the All-Blacks squad for the deciding test, and both coaches have some big selection decisions to make this week, here's what they had to say after the game. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 4, 2017
