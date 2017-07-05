World Share

Uzbekistan’s cotton industry

Human Rights Watch claims the government of Uzbekistan maintains its cotton industry through systematic, forced labor. It also claims the World Bank is funding some of it. The Newsmakers takes a look at whether these startling claims are true.