Money Talks: Tea business in Turkey’s Rize province

Turkey is the World's fifth biggest tea producer behind China, India, Kenya and Sri Lanka. But the Turks drink more tea per person than anyone else leaving little to export. Matthew Moore is in Rize and meets a very unusual tea plantation owner.