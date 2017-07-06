POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Roundtable: Has UK anti-terror policy failed?
26:29
World
Four attacks in three months. 37 lives lost. Is Britain's counter-terrorism strategy inadequate? Or, is terrorism becoming impossible to police? The attacks in London and Manchester were familiar in style and all were the work of terrorists from different backgrounds and beliefs. But each was carried out by men who'd been radicalised in different ways. Some were known to the authorities - a handful of names on a watch list alongside tens of thousands of others - too many to investigate, according to some. And, with increasingly diverse paths to terrorism, it appears that would-be attackers are becoming harder to profile. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 6, 2017
