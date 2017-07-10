POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: All Volvo cars to be electric or hybrid by 2019
Volvo has zoomed past other traditional carmakers such as BMW and Volkswagen by announcing a date by when it will stop making cars that run on fuel alone. By 2019, all cars sold by Volvo will be either 100% electric or a hybrid of battery and fuel-powered engines. Interview with Ben Lane, Director at Next Green Car & Zap-Map. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 10, 2017
