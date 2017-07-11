World Share

Triumph in Mosul

Iraqi coalition forces have declared victory in Mosul. Although the Old City has fallen from Daesh's control, is the move a serious blow to the terror group's stronghold? Some say the victory is more symbolic than it is significant. And, what are the government's plans to rebuild the city?