World Share

Money Talks: Chinese tech stocks sink

Back in 2000, US tech stocks climbed to record highs and then collapsed spectacularly. China faces its own tech boom and wants to avoid something similar happening there. Since 2016, its markets regulator has barred funds from investing in internet finance, online gaming and virtual reality companies. And that hurts tech companies that need funds. TRT World's Science and Technology reporter Sourav Roy joins us on set. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world