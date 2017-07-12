POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Showcase: Inside Rome's Opera Theatre
03:08
World
Showcase: Inside Rome's Opera Theatre
Rome's legendary Teatro dell'Opera has hosted the world's most valued classical musicians for almost 150 years. But no orchestra or soprano is complete without the atmosphere created by the set and costumes. Let's pay a visit to the world's largest opera design workshop. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 12, 2017
