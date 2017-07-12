World Share

FC Barcelona in the USA

FC Barcelona is casting its talent-spotting net even wider with a new state of the art soccer-school in Northern Virginia. The Washington DC area facility is the latest the Catalan giants have launched in the hope to unearth budding-professionals in a diverse corner of the US, while also cashing in on the growing popularity of the sport in America. Harry Horton went along to find out more… Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We'll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT.