Assad's Safeguard
17:59
World
Assad's Safeguard
A ceasefire was declared in Syria on Sunday, but seems to be having little impact on the ground. Yet it's significant for the message it sends to the world: Bashar al Assad is staying put for the foreseeable future. Has the pause in fighting strengthened the regime? What happens if Russia withdraws its support? And what's in store for future of Daesh in Syria?
July 12, 2017
