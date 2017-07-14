World Share

Showcase: Bollywood dancing in Istanbul

You wouldn't expect to find a great deal of Bollywood dancing in Turkey. But one group of dancers in Istanbul is changing all that. The Indian troupe 'Durga' started off with small performances in shopping malls and universities. But now it's packing out huge venues and luring people from across the city. Shamim Chowdhury went to meet them. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world