England’s Mark Wood and Proteas’ Morne Morkel speak ahead of second test

England take on South Africa at Nottingam's Trent Bridge on Friday. The Proteas trail the series 1-0, and will be without their fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who's been suspended after an altercation with England's Ben Stokes at Lords. But not everyone agrees with the ICC's decision, including England's very own Mark Wood. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We'll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT.