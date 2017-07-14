World Share

Showcase: July the 15th on the walls

Many younger people here in Turkey had never witnessed a coup attempt before July the 15th last year as the last one took place in 1980. Bugra Aydin is one of them. He's called Mr Blok on the streets and he has been painting graffiti since he was just a child. And since last year's failed coup attempt he's started raising his spray can in support of his nation. This is his story!