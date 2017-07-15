World Share

Strait Talk: Turkey's failed coup

"I still feel gunpowder in my lungs", Turkish Member of Parliament Ayse Kecir describes how she survived the night to Strait Talk correspondent Omer Kablan. "I prayed to God that let this country not become Bosnia". Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world