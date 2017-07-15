POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Strait Talk: Breaking down FETO
FETO terror organization, led by Fethulah Gulen. His religious credentials gained him a strong and loyal following around the world which he later exploited for his own agenda. In the 1990s he went into self-imposed exile from Turkey and has been living in Pennsylvania in the US ever since. Turkey has accused him of being the mastermind behind the 15 July 2016 failed coup attempt. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us.
July 15, 2017
