Showcase: 'Master of None'
02:39
World
New television shows created by under-represented groups are trying hard to change the exclusion of minorities. And some of them are finally receiving the recognition they deserve, none more so perhaps than Netflix comedy production 'Master of None' -which is a nominee in three categories for this year's Emmy Awards. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 18, 2017
