What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Money Talks: Breaking the Iran nuclear deal would risk US isolation

It has been 2 years since the nuclear agreement with Iran came into effect. US President Donald Trump described it as "the worst deal ever negotiated." But how has it turned out? Sally Ayhan looks back at how the deal came about and where it stands. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world