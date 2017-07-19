World Share

Showcase: 'Atomic Blonde'

Female spies have made frequent appearances in cinema since the very beginning but they've never been able to compete with the likes of 007. But Academy Award winner, Charlize Theron's upcoming espionage feature aims to change that. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world