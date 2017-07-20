World Share

Showcase: Istanbul's tabla master

The tabla is a classical drum-like instrument that plays a central role in most South Asian music. But it's also used in many kinds of fusion music originating in Iran, Turkey and the Arab world. Turkish tabla master Gurkan Ozkan has been bringing the instrument to Turkish audiences for many years. He's widely considered to be Turkey's leading tabla expert. Shamim Chowdhury went to meet him.