POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
A Night of Defiance: Interview with Turkish Heritage Org Executive Director Yenal Kucuker
05:22
World
A Night of Defiance: Interview with Turkish Heritage Org Executive Director Yenal Kucuker
July 15 marks one year since the failed 2016 coup in Turkey. In our special coverage, we look back at the events of that night, its aftermath and consequences for the country. Turkish citizens are commemorating the day with marches. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 21, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?