Money Talks: The San Diego Comic-Con 2017
01:45
World
Money Talks: The San Diego Comic-Con 2017
Being a super hero is not all fun and games. Just ask the folks at the San Diego Comic-Con. It is the world's biggest gathering of people devoted to comic books and their Hollywood movie spin-offs. And the limited edition collectibles and other merchandise have created a multi-billion-dollar market. Let's take a look.
July 21, 2017
