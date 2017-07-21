World Share

Money Talks: Bank of Japan keeps monetary policy steady

The Bank of Japan has once again pushed back the timeline to achieve its ambitious inflation target. It expects the inflation rate to rise to 2% only in 2019. It has also kept the monetary policy unchanged, but downgraded inflation forecasts to 1.1% for 2017 and 1.8% for 2018. Mayu Yoshida has more from Tokyo.