Money Talks: China and US hope to boost economic ties

The future of trade between the world's top two economies is being put under the microscope. Business leaders from China and the US kick off talks in Washington DC. The hope is that China and the US can see eye-to-eye on trade despite rising political tensions between them. Dan Epstein has more from Beijing. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 21, 2017
