Money Talks: Blue Apron share sink after Amazon enters the market

"We do the prep. You be the chef." That is Amazon's latest trademark filing for a planned meal delivery service. And for Blue Apron, it must seem like something of a battle cry. Just 20 days after the meal kit delivery service went public, Blue Apron has lost a third of its value. And Amazon is one of the reasons for the fall. William Denselow reports from New York.