World Share

Money Talks: China cracking down on domestic tech giants

China's great firewall of internet censorship has kept out big American companies like Google and Facebook for years. But now those same regulations are being used on home-grown tech giants. The government says it's part of a crackdown on what it describes as illegal content. But several Chinese companies have lost billions in market value as a result. Sourav Roy explains.