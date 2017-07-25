POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Exxon Mobil accused of flouting sanctions
It's hard to make out where politics ends and business begins these days. The US Treasury Department has slapped oil giant Exxon Mobil with a two million dollar fine. Treasury says the company flouted sanctions against Russia in 2014. Its CEO at the time? None other than Rex Tillerson. He's now America's Secretary of State. It's yet another embarrassment for the Trump administration. But Exxon Mobil is fighting back. Denee Savoia reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 25, 2017
