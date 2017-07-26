World Share

'Stranger Things' Season 2

The wait is over! The story of a group of 13-year-old boys trying to save their best friend who was captured by an evil monster is coming. Yes, we are talking about Netflix's 'Stranger Things'. The cast attended Comic-Con over the weekend to promote the new series that comes out in October. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world