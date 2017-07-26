POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: China's newest solar farm has a panda face
01:16
World
Money Talks: China's newest solar farm has a panda face
China has long been known as one of the biggest air polluters. But it seems to be taking its commitments of the Paris climate accord seriously and is now also the world's largest producer of solar energy. And the country's latest power installations are not only eco-friendly but also kinda cute. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 26, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?