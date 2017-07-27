POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: German automakers accused of forming cartel
Money Talks: German automakers accused of forming cartel
Could we be seeing yet another nail being driven into the coffin of fossil-fuels? The UK says it will end the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles starting in 2040. But this vision of a cleaner automotive future is being proposed as German auto giants are facing yet another potential crisis. Volkswagen and Daimler have been holding emergency meetings to discuss allegations that they colluded for decades to evade emissions regulations. Ira Spitzer has more from Berlin. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 27, 2017
