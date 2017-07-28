Man Booker prize 2017 longlist with Elif Bereketli

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The longlist for one of the most prestigious literary prizes in the world - the Man Booker Prize for Fiction - has been announced. Thirteen books were chosen from 144 submissions, that will now be whittled down to just six books. That list will be revealed on September 13, with the final winner being announced a month later. That writer will then scoop $65,000 in prize money, not to mention the prestigious title of Man Booker Prize Winner. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 28, 2017
