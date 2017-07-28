POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Splitting Northern Syria
Splitting Northern Syria
The Syrian city of Idlib and surrounding towns and villages have come under the control of Hay'et Tahrir al-Sham a group once linked to Al Qaeda. However, they have the likes of the Syrian opposition forces, and terrorist groups such as the YPG and Daesh in their backyard. Could this lead to northern Syria breaking apart? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 28, 2017
