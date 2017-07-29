POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Refugee Crisis: Thousands of people try to reach Europe weekly
02:14
World
The UN Migration Agency says thousands of people have died since January attempting sea crossings from North Africa to Europe. And thousands more have been reported missing. And as Nick Davies Jones reports, for the families left behind, there's only one question: Where are they? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 29, 2017
