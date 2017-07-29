What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Refugee Crisis: Thousands of people try to reach Europe weekly

The UN Migration Agency says thousands of people have died since January attempting sea crossings from North Africa to Europe. And thousands more have been reported missing. And as Nick Davies Jones reports, for the families left behind, there's only one question: Where are they? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world