02:51
World
Artisan boxing gloves are fighting against fast fashion
Boxing is a sport that can often be more dominated by what happens outside the ring, rather than inside the ropes. But one group of Mexican artisans are trying to keep the traditional side of the business intact by hand-making gloves for nearly seventy years. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 1, 2017
