POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: US stock indices hit new records
03:20
World
Money Talks: US stock indices hit new records
If you had invested one thousand dollars in a basket of stocks representing the US main share index, the S&P 500, at the depths of the financial crisis in 2009. Today your portfolio would be worth around 3,5 times that amount. That kind of run-up in share prices is rare in history. How much longer can it last? Julia Sun investigates. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 2, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?