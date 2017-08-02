World Share

Money Talks: US stock indices hit new records

If you had invested one thousand dollars in a basket of stocks representing the US main share index, the S&P 500, at the depths of the financial crisis in 2009. Today your portfolio would be worth around 3,5 times that amount. That kind of run-up in share prices is rare in history. How much longer can it last? Julia Sun investigates. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world