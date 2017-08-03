POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ettore Sottsass: Design Radical
Ettore Sottsass: Design Radical
He's known as the godfather of 'Italian Cool' and has been credited with helping create the bright-pop 1980s aesthetic. But despite fame in Italy and a huge impact on the design world Ettore Sottsass is far from a household name. Now, on the centenary of his birth an exhibition's opened in New York reflecting the breadth and depth of his work. Jade Barker has the story.
August 3, 2017
