Ettore Sottsass: Design Radical

He's known as the godfather of 'Italian Cool' and has been credited with helping create the bright-pop 1980s aesthetic. But despite fame in Italy and a huge impact on the design world Ettore Sottsass is far from a household name. Now, on the centenary of his birth an exhibition's opened in New York reflecting the breadth and depth of his work. Jade Barker has the story.