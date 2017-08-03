World Share

Neymar’s record transfer to PSG?

We start with the ongoing saga surrounding Neymar. The Brazilian star has been linked with a world record transfer to Paris St. Germain for weeks. And now it seems the deal is close to being finalised. The 25 year-old has finally handed in a transfer request at Barcelona. Paul Scott reports.