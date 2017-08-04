POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Concussion in Women’s sport
06:17
World
Concussion in Women’s sport
Last week a new study into the brains of former American football players, showed a startling link between brain injuries, and playing the sport. It’s of course still one of the biggest talking points in the NFL, and sport in general. And as Giles Gibson reports, there's now a growing body of research that shows female athletes could be even more at risk than men. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 4, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?