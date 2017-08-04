Money Talks: Diesel Summit in Berlin

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Germany may be the world's biggest car exporter. But its famous automotive brands have been facing a crisis over their diesel engines. The government wants to tighten air pollution laws. And with a multi-billion-dollar scandal hanging over them, the heads of the companies have agreed to cut harmful emissions. The deal involves updating the software in five million vehicles. Mobin Nasir reports. For more, Ira Spitzer joins us from Berlin followed by analysis from our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
