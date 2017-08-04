POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: BRICS Trade Ministers meet in Shanghai
06:34
World
Money Talks: BRICS Trade Ministers meet in Shanghai
Trade ministers from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, collectively known as the BRICS countries, gather in Shanghai for the group's seventh meeting. Analysis by Ann Lee, the adjunct professor of economics and finance at New York University. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 4, 2017
