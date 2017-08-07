World Share

Money Talks: South African Airways nears bankruptcy

South Africa's flagship carrier is on the verge of bankruptcy. Documents presented to the government show South African Airways is insolvent and unable to pay its debts without government help. For more on the airline’s debt woes, Terrance Booysen, the CEO of Corporate Framework Research Institute, joins us from Johannesburg. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world