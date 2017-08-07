What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Money Talks: 38% of American jobs at risk of automation

"The robots are coming to take your job!". That may have been a distant threat at one time. But it has becoming an everyday reality. But one group of politicians in San Francisco look at ways to harness the rise of robots to benefit everyone. Kirsty Nichol has more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world