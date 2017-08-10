World Share

The Palestine-Israel Football Crisis: Interview with Jibril Rajoub

An on-going footballing crisis is raising yet more tension between Israel and Palestine. Israeli teams hold football matches in the occupied West Bank, which Palestine says is against international law. The dispute has been taken to FIFA, but the sport's governing body has postponed a decision until the end of October. Beyond the Game sat down with the Palestinian Sports Minister Jibril Rajoub for his take on the situation.