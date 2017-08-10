World Share

Money Talks: European insecticide scandal grows

Dozens of farms have been shut down and millions of chicken eggs destroyed as Europe has again been hit by a food scandal. Eggs originating from Belgium and the Netherlands have been found to be contaminated by a harmful insecticide. Arabella Munro reports and Jack Parrock joins us from Brussels. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world